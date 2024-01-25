Harold Christopher Garner

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. -The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Harold Christopher Garner, 31 of Lusby.

Garner is wanted for 1st/2nd Degree Assault and False Imprisonment. Garner is described as a black male, 5’7″ – 5’9″ tall, weighing between 240 – 275 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information in regards to Garner, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800, Cpl. Jacobs at (301) 956-5047, Cpl. Harms at (301)-956-4932, DFC J. Murphy (410) 474-4413, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137, and/or DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603.