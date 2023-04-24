Madelynn Taylor Wallace passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2023, at the age of 10.

Born to John Wallace and Wendy Hurlburt on April 25, 2012, Madelynn was always happy as a baby. When she was 4, she immediately became obsessed with electronics. Some of Madelynn’s favorite activities were being on her iPhone or tablet, going to the park, and to Burger King for ice cream.

Our family was not expecting the loss of Madelynn or for her life to be cut so short so soon. We are devastated by this loss and will feel the absence of Madelynn forever. She was a happy and upbeat child and a joy to be around. She will be forever missed.

Madelynn will always be remembered by her parents, grandparents, classmates, and anyone that ever met her.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, the family will receive friends for Visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a Funeral Service at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider perennials. Let us remember Madelyn with something that is much more permanent.

