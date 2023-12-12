LARGO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a domestic-related murder/suicide on Sunday. The deceased victim is two-year-old Sterling Glover Petty of Frederick, Maryland. The deceased suspect is 38-year-old Kenneth Petty of Suitland. He is the victim’s father.

On December 10, 2023, at approximately 1:00 pm, officers responded to the 1200 block of Mercantile Lane in the Largo area for a welfare check. Officers located the victim and suspect inside of a car, both suffering from a gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation revealed Petty shot and killed his son before killing himself. The motive for the murder is under investigation.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device),or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0073382.