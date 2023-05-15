WALDORF, Md. – On May 10 at 8:04 a.m., a patrol officer was conducting a patrol check in the area of Mall Circle when he observed a KIA with a broken out window. Upon approaching the car, the officer observed the ignition had significant damage and had been reported stolen from a nearby county.
The occupant of the vehicle, Jajuan Malik Cobb, 21, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with theft and malicious destruction of a vehicle. Further investigation revealed Cobb was arrested on May 4 after being stopped in a stolen car he was driving.
In that case, he was released from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance. In this most current case, a judge ordered Cobb could be released on personal recognizance as long as he meets the criteria for electronic monitoring.
Officer Hopp is investigating.
It’s time that all of the dems get multiple sessions with Dr. Phil.
Judge said it’s OK to stal a third car as long as we know where you are.
Look’s like he doesn’t have a clue!
Why was he released? Why? Did he suddenly become a saint after the first theft?
Leave a comment