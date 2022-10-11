Jamie Porras

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Homicide Unit Detectives charged a suspect in connection to a homicide in unincorporated Upper Marlboro.

The suspect is 68-year-old Jamie Porras of Upper Marlboro. He is charged with the murder of 53-year-old Kelly McClary.

On October 7, 2022, at approximately 7:10 am, officers responded to a home on Queen Anne Bridge Road for the report of a death investigation. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim with what appears to be blunt force trauma and stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Porras was the stepfather of McClary. Porras fled the scene and was later located at a different location.

Porras is charged with first- and second-degree murder. He is in the custody of Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Please refer to case 22-0048276.