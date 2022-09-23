LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested Walter Harrison Nelson Jr., age 55 of Lexington Park, on warrants on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, from a shooting incident earlier this month.
Nelson was charged with:
-First-Degree Assault
-Second-Degree Assault
-Firearm use/Fel-Violent Crime
-Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction
-Illegal Possession of Ammo
Continue to follow for updates.
