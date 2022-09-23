Walter Harrison Nelson Jr.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested Walter Harrison Nelson Jr., age 55 of Lexington Park, on warrants on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, from a shooting incident earlier this month.

Nelson was charged with:

-First-Degree Assault

-Second-Degree Assault

-Firearm use/Fel-Violent Crime

-Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction

-Illegal Possession of Ammo

