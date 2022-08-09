Jonathan Jacob Resnick

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Jonathan Jacob Resnick, 48, of Lexington Park, was arrested last week for violating a protective order issued on behalf of a repeat victim.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported disturbance happening in the 21900 block of Rosewood Terrace in Lexington Park.

The investigation determined that Resnick had violated the order and assaulted his victim by throwing an undisclosed liquid at them.

There were three other incidents where Resnick was accused of violating the same order earlier this summer. The first two incidents happened over the course of a single week in June, and once later in July.

There are additional reports of him being arrested for similar charges in November of 2020.

After the incident that happened last week, Resnick was arrested and charged with violating a protective order. No additional court appearance information has been made available at this time.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

