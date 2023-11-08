Man Charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder Following Assault With Vehicle

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sylvester Kenneth Price, 22, of California, MD, has been charged with three counts each of Attempted First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Assault, and Second-Degree Assault following his arrest for striking a pedestrian with his vehicle at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to 43954 Main Way Road in Valley Lee, MD, for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. A witness stated that Price appeared to accelerate his vehicle and drive it toward two adults, one of whom was carrying an infant; one adult male was struck by the vehicle. After the collision, the suspect exited the vehicle and physically assaulted the pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

Members of the Criminal Investigations Division assumed the case; Price was positively identified, and detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Price. He was arrested at approximately 6:39 p.m. on November 3 by Corporal Daniel Holdsworth. The suspect is being held in the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.