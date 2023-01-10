Augustine Robert Aufderheide

CANCUN, Q.R. – In March of 2021, Augustine Robert Aufderheide, along with four other individuals, was charged with one count of a hate crime, one count of destruction of property, and one count of fourth-degree burglary after painting racist graffiti on the Calvert High School football field in August of 2020.

Now, the 21-year-old has been detained in Cancun for the death of his girlfriend.

According to Riviera Maya News, police took Aufderheife into custody Friday morning after his girlfriend was found dead on the sidewalk below their four-story apartment building.

Authorities were made aware of the situation after she was allegedly tossed from a balcony of the building. Neighbors then made the 911 call shortly after, with paramedics pronouncing her deceased on the scene.

Aufderheide was then taken into custody after allegedly telling police that the couple were fighting when she went over the balcony.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

