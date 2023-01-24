Man Charged With First Degree Assault After Road Rage Incident

Jarred Elijah Brewster

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Jarred Elijah Brewster, on January 18, 2023, on a warrant for First-Degree Assault obtained by county police on January 3, 2023.

According to the warrant, on November 22, 2022, police responded to the 2900 block of George Hilleary Terrace, Upper Marlboro, MD, for a reported assault.

Police arrived and spoke with the victim, who disclosed having a road rage incident with Brewster that allegedly turned into a physical altercation.

The warrant states that Brewster allegedly threatened to “beat their ass” repeatedly. Brewster allegedly dragged the victim out of the vehicle, struck the victim with a closed fist on the face, and strangled the victim.

A bystander intervened and Brewster released the victim and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Through their investigation, detectives identified Brewster as the suspect.

On January 18, 2023, deputies determined that Brewster could be located at an address in the 3600 block of Chancellors Drive in Upper Marlboro, MD. Deputies observed a vehicle matching the description given by the victim and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle was identified and confirmed to be Brewster. He was then served with the warrant and placed into custody. Brewster was safely transported to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections without incident.

Brewster is also charged with Second-Degree Assault.

For more information contact the Communications and Public Affairs Division at 301-780-8637.