Randall Jnbaptiste, 47

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On March 29 at 6 p.m., officers were made aware of a sexual assault that occurred in the 2700 block of Coppersmith Place in Bryans Road, MD.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim, who is 14-years-old, met the suspect via a social media app and agreed to go to the suspect’s home after the suspect presented himself as a teenager. Once the victim was inside the house, the suspect, Randall Jnbaptiste, 47, of Bryans Road, sexually assaulted the teen. The victim was able to flee from the house and notify a parent.

Jnbaptiste was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense. On March 31, a judge ordered Jnbaptiste to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. There are no similar reports at this time and the investigation is ongoing.