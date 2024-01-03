Parrish Goode

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a Fort Washington man for shooting and killing his friend who had been reported missing by family last April. The suspect is 23-year-old Parrish Goode. He is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Damion Myers of Fort Washington.

On April 15, 2023, officers responded to a home in the 12000 block of Nevin Lane in Fort Washington for the report of a missing person. Family of Damion Myers advised officers they had not seen or heard from Myers since April 14, 2023, when he left home seeking a ride from a friend, Parrish Goode. At the time, detectives opened a missing persons investigation searching for Myers. Over the next week, evidence was uncovered indicating Myers had been fatally shot inside of Goode’s car. Despite extensive search efforts over several months, his remains have not yet been located.

Based on the totality of the evidence and exhaustive investigation, Homicide Unit detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Goode on December 21, 2023. He was taken into custody on December 27, 2023. At the time of his arrest, Goode admitted to shooting Myers and disposing of his body in the Fort Washington area. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Goode is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0022251.