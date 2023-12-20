Carlos Lavanto Garner

WALDORF, Md. – On May 8, detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division initiated an investigation into a shooting that occurred in the 2400 block of Sedgemore Place in Bryans Road. In that case, Carl Francis Braxton, age 30, of Bryans Road, was shot and killed.

The case was reviewed with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office and on December 1, went before a Charles County Grand Jury which returned an indictment charging Carlos Lavanto Garner, age 37, of Bryans Road with second-degree murder, manslaughter, and felony use of a firearm.

As a result of the indictment, Garner was arrested on December 14. Detective Johnson is investigating.

