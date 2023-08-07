Man Injured And Trapped After Vehicle Collides With Tree In Indian Head

INDIAN HEAD, Md. — A man was injured and trapped after his vehicle collided with a tree early Monday morning in Indian Head.

The accident occurred on Chicamuxen Road near Marbury Run Road on August 7, 2023, at approximately 5:34 a.m. Emergency personnel, including police, fire, and EMS, responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered a single vehicle crashed into a tree off the roadway. The driver was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle and had sustained facial injuries.

Firefighters were able to extricate the patient and transfer him to EMS for medical attention. Due to inclement weather conditions, a MEDEVAC was not available, and the patient was transported by ambulance to Washington Hospital Center.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by local authorities.

