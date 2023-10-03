Delonte Rivens

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Delonte Rivens, 38, of District Heights, Maryland, was sentenced to 35 years in the Division of Corrections, with 15 years of active incarceration, for a domestic violence assault.

On January 27, 2023, at 2:18 AM, officers from both the Maryland State Police and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Dameron, Maryland for the report of an assault. Officers determined Mr. Rivens assaulted his girlfriend and subsequently utilized a knife to assault her child, who suffered a deep laceration to his hand and was bleeding profusely.

Mr. Rivens was sentenced as follows: Felony first degree assault: 25 years, with ten years to be served in prison; and

Second degree assault: ten years, with five years to be served in prison, running consecutive to the felony first degree assault charge.

Trooper John Engleman was the lead investigator for the Maryland State Police. Deputy Toni Hunsinger of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office diligently and skillfully rendered aid to the child prior to the arrival of emergency medical services professionals.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Donna C. Pettersen, Chief of the Domestic Violence Unit, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Michael J. Stamm presided over the case.