Man Shot In The Head Being Flown Out Of Lexington Park 

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:08 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive.

Police first on the scene found a 25-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the head.

A MEDEVAC was requested for the patient. Firefighters established the landing zone at Great Mills High School for Maryland State Police Trooper 7.

MSP Trooper 7 arrived at 7:43 p.m. and transported the patient to Capital Region Trauma Center for treatment.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

