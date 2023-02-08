Shawn Michael Miles

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Shawn Michael Miles, age 31 of no fixed address, who is wanted for Second-Degree Escape.

Miles failed to report to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center last week to serve his sentence for trespassing on private property.

Miles is known to frequent the Lexington Park and Great Mills area.

Anyone with information on Miles’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at 301-475-4200, ext. 71959 or email joseph.bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.