Margaret Ann Brady

Margaret Ann (Woods) Brady of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at St. Mary’s Nursing Center on May 1, 2022. Born on February 11, 1946, Margaret was the daughter of the late Joseph Franklin Woods and the late Margaret Nells (Penn) Woods.

Margaret met her husband, Wayne Eugene Brady in 1963 and went on to marry him in 1964.

She was a homemaker and together she and Wayne raised four children, Wayne and Raymond of Mansfield, OH, Bernard II of Mechanicsville, MD and Wanda Roig of Cheverly, MD.

Margaret was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed.

She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family.

Margaret was a 2-time cancer survivor and a very strong and loving woman.

Margaret is survived by her children; daughter in law, Christina Brady; her brother; sisters, Frances Woods and Irene Windsor; 10 grandchildren, Bernie, Micheal, Terri, Jay, Jennifer, David, Amanda, Sheila, Mellissa and Joe and 11 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents and her beloved husband.

All services are private.

The family requests that should you wish to make a memorial donation in Margaret’s name, please consider the St. Mary’s Nursing Center, Leonardtown, MD.

