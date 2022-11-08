Margaret Ann Pruitt

Margaret Ann (Norris) Pruitt, 71, of Compton, MD passed away on October 30, 2022 at her daughter’s home.

She was born on July 19, 1951 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD to Woodrow Wilson Norris and Agnes Teresa (Woodburn) Norris.

Margaret Ann lived the first two years of her life in Charles County and the rest of her life she resided in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. She graduated from Chopticon High School in 1969. She attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1972. She was a Registered Nurse, Certified First Assistant, working in the operating room at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD. She found her calling and was devoted to the care of her surgical patients including their perioperative and post-operative needs. Her surgical care has touched many lives in our community. She spent over 40 dedicated years assisting the many different surgeons in the operating room at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was a member of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Lexington Park, her faith was very important to her. Since childhood she has enjoyed being around the water. As an adult, you would find her in her boat any chance she got, whether it be fishing, watching sunsets, or taking her grandkids for a ride. She was an excellent gardener and her yard was always full of beautiful flower gardens, which she loved creating and caring for. The beauty of her neighborhood in St. Clements Shores inspired her love of photography. She won awards at the St. Mary’s County Fair and is published in Southern Maryland This is Living. She loved to travel. Some of her fondest memories were a family cross-country road trip all the way to the Pacific Ocean and back, taking her grandkids to Disney World numerous times, and her most loved overseas trip to New Zealand. Jennifer and her two grandchildren, Brynn and Brayden were the joys of her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Ann Owen (Doug) of Hollywood, MD; her siblings, Libby Bean (John) of Valley Lee, MD, and Woody Norris (Jill) of Park Hall, MD, and two grandchildren, Brynn Nicole Owen and Brayden Norris Owen. She was preceded in death by her parents Woodrow Wilson Norris and Agnes Teresa Norris, brother Robert Lee Norris, Sr., and brother and sister-in-law James (Chally) and Elizabeth (Betty) Norris.

The family will receive friends on November 8, 2022 at 10:00, with a Funeral Service at 11:00 at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 23101 Town Creek Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Pallbearers will be James W. Norris, Jr, Joseph A. Norris, Robert L. Norris, Jr, Jason Bean, Jesse Bean, and Brayden Owen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to Jefferson, memo “MRIE – Uveal Research” and also note the donation is in honor/memory of Margaret Ann Pruitt. Mailed to Jefferson, Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S 9th Street, Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107. For online donations: https://giving.jefferson.edu/giving-guide/research/medical-research.html?designation=d2d395bb-1294-4b2b-a666-479e5e305535

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.