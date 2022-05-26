Margaret Louise Stickell, 71 of Loveville, MD passed away at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Leonardtown, MD to the late Joseph Clyde Guy and Dorothy Dillard Jones. Margaret is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a 1969 graduate of Chopticon High School.

She spent over 30 dedicated years with the St. Mary’s County Public Schools as a Registrar and was later employed by Advance Construction for 10 years, until her final retirement.

In 1985 she married Carrol Edward “Chuck” Stickell in Avenue, MD. Together they celebrated over 28 wonderful years of marriage, before his passing in 2014.

She was an avid traveler and really enjoyed meeting new people. During the past six years, she and her companion Nick Govoruhk, continued creating travel memories.

She made many beautiful crocheted blankets for her grandchildren, family friends, and many others, as she was extremely generous and giving. Her most recent hobby included shooting at the gun range. She was very proud of how well she did and often hung her target on the icebox for all to see. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, making it a priority to stay connected with them.

She is survived by her children, Carrie Willett (Willie) and Wm. Thompson (Amy); her step-children, Sheri Knott (Troy), Teri Topolski (Steve), Dawn Wilson (Chris) and Sean Stickell (Dawn); her siblings: Charles Guy (Cindy), Jeanette Austin, Thomas Guy (Esther), Mary Buono (Charlie), and Elizabeth Walker (Danny); along with 23 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her siblings: Calvin Guy (Eleanor), Lucy Irwin, Walter Guy (Glenda), Kenneth Guy (June) and two beautiful great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for Margaret’s Life Celebration on Wednesday May 25, 2022 from 10-11 a.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Deacon Joseph Lloyd at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment immediately following at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A