Margaret St. Clair

Margaret Genevieve St. Clair, 95, of Avenue, Maryland joined “Joe,” the love of her life on Friday, August 11, 2023, in heaven. Genevieve was the daughter of the late Ruth Margaret “Madge” (Woodall) Thompson and James Golden Thompson, Sr. She was a graduate of Margaret Brent High School and was a life-long member of Holy Angels Catholic Church. She married Joseph Elmer “Joe” St. Clair at Holy Angels Church on July 14, 1947, and they enjoyed almost 67 years together before his passing in 2014.

Genevieve was a member of the Holy Angels Sodality of Our Lady of Fatima, a 50-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 221, a member of the Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association, and member of the St. Mary’s County Board of Education Retirees Association. She was a para-professional at Dynard and Bethune Elementary Schools for 25 years. She passed her love of learning on to her family and inspired many students over the years. Genevieve enjoyed singing with her sister Dot and they were known as the “Sunshine Girls.” Her favorite song to sing was You are My Sunshine. She loved to read, especially to her grand and great grandchildren. Everyone in the family has a special pie, cookie, or dessert she would bake for them.

She is preceded in death by her siblings Thelma “Sissy” Morris, James Leroy “Roy” Thompson, Catherine Nelson, Joseph A. “Gussy” Thompson, Dorothy “Dot” Williams, and James Golden Thompson, Jr. She has one surviving brother Paul S. “Pauly” Thompson, Sr. (Dorothy Marie).

Genevieve has three children: Linda P. Cross, Joseph Anthony “Tony” St. Clair (Sherri) and Mary B. Cheseldine (Lenny). Grandchildren; Dee Pitman (Jim), Susannah Calladine (Stu), Jessica St. Clair, Kay Jahn (Jay), Cassie Polo (Mark), J.W. St. Clair, Robert Cheseldine (Katie), and Maryann Chewning (Christopher). Genevieve also has thirteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home in Leonardtown, Maryland. Prayers will be said starting at 7:00 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue, Maryland at 10:00 a.m. with Father Stephen Wyble and Father Kevin Field officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Jessica St. Clair, Robert Cheseldine, Maryann Chewning, Jim Pitman, Jay Jahn, and Mark Polo. Honorary pallbearers are Andrew Brown and Samuel Brown.

Donations may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 221, 23190 Kay’s Way, Avenue Maryland 20609 in her name.