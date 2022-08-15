Maria Mae English, 72 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on August 8, 2022 at her home.

She was born on November 10, 1949 in Washington, DC to the late Vince Marvaso and Jean (Knighten) Marvaso.

Maria graduated from Central High School in 1968. After high school she went to work for the Government in ICC for a number of years. She was married to her first husband, Raymond English until his unfortunate passing. She later met and fell in love with her fiancé, Steven Cass. Together they enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Maria was a resident of St. Mary’s County, MD for her entire life. She was employed by the T.J. Maxx company as a stocker over 22 years ago. She enjoyed working at the farmers market but was unable to do it anymore due to her health issues. Family was most important to her. She enjoyed going out sightseeing all over the world. She kept busy with various hobbies including gardening, making ceramics and going out fishing.

She is survived by her boyfriend Steven Cass and her siblings Sandra Thomas (Charles) of PA; Vince Marvaso of VA, Joe Marvaso and Linda Taltavull (John) of MD; she has two grandchildren; Derek and Taylor and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her son Bobby Ryan and her brother Ricky Marvaso.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service officiated by Deacon Ammon Ripple at 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 and St. Jude’s Research Center, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.