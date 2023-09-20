Maria Pia Volpe Merson, 88, of White Plains, MD, passed away on September 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Maria was born on November 24, 1934, to the late Antonio Volpe and Antionetta Strino in Naples, Italy.

Arriving in the U.S. in 1960, Maria went on to get her Master’s Degree in Special Education from George Washington University, Washington D.C.

She is survived by her children, John S. Waterloo V (Susan) of Inverness, FL, Anthony D. Waterloo (Kimberley) of Alexandria, VA, Antonella M. Volpe of Waldorf, MD, Katherine Waterloo-Fridl (Dusan) of Cocoa Beach, FL, and Andria M. Nungesser (Charles) of Mechanicsville, MD; grandchildren, Joseph Stamp (Tamra) , John S. Waterloo VI, Susan Waterloo (Pito), Jordan Waterloo (Julius Cannon), Anthony D. Waterloo II (Veronica Javier), Mia Nungesser; brothers, Tonino Volpe, Enzo Volpe, Arturo Volpe, Giorgio Volpe, Maurizo Volpe; sisters, Gigilio Prota, Laura Volpe; and 8 great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents.

All services are private.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD.