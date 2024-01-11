Marie Gowen, 67, of Christiansburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at the Hospice of Chesapeake, Charles County, with her loving family by her side.

Marie was born on March 8, 1956, to the late Leo and Jeanne Gowen. She was raised with her seven siblings in a close-knit family in Silver Spring, Maryland. Being a middle child helped make her the strong person she was.

An intelligent, independent, and strong person, Marie was a woman of faith and compassion with a huge heart. She loved Christmas and the joy of giving to others.

Carrying her Christmas spirit into everyday life, Marie lovingly worked with the elderly in her profession as a speech-language pathologist. She knew how to make her patients feel special, even letting her hair go gray so they could relate to her better. She often commented that she couldn’t wait to see her former patients again in heaven.

As a young girl, Marie collected seashells and loved dolphins, passions she continued throughout adulthood. She had a special fondness for the theater, sewing, cooking, the Redskins, the Nationals, and especially eating Maryland blue crabs. She also loved animals, particularly dogs, and the animals loved her back. She would mesmerize them with her massages. At home, gardening gave her the greatest happiness. She grew beautiful flowers and enough vegetables to share and eat throughout the year.

In addition to her parents, Marie is preceded in death by her brother Leo, sister Christine, brothers-in-laws, Steve and Wayne, and sister-in-law Diana. She is survived by her siblings Daniel (Sarah), Timothy, Jeanne, Kathleen, and Michael (SallyAnn), many nieces and nephews, and a large extended family, including her cousin Jeanne (Joe), who was like another sister to her.

Family and friends will gather for visitation on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 10:30 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 100 Village St, Waldorf, MD 20602, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by the Reverend Alain Colliou beginning at 12:00 noon.

Interment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in Marie’s name to The Hospice of Chesapeake Charles County, 90 Richie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 or on their website at HospiceChesapeake.org.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.