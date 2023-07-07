Antonia Marie Knobel, 65, of Hughesville, MD, peacefully passed away on June 30, 2023, of cardiac arrest at the Calvert County Nursing Center in Prince Frederick, MD.

Marie attended St. Mary’s School in Bryantown, MD until it closed and graduated high school from Archbishop Neale in LaPlata, MD. After graduation, she attended Mount Saint Mary’s College in Emmitsburg, MD.

She was a school bus driver and worked in the office at Keller Bus Service for twenty-two years.

Marie and her mother were 4-H leaders in Charles County for many years and also belonged to the Greater Washington Area Cake Club, which provided birthday cakes to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home for many years. For several years Marie and her mother baked gingerbread for the Indian Head Community Center’s annual Christmas Ginger Bread House Contest.

Marie was predeceased by her parents, Anthony Sr. and Mary Wheatley Knobel. She is survived by her brother Anthony Knobel Jr. (Angie) of Mechanicsville, MD; nephew Anthony F. Knobel (Kimberli) of Purcellville, VA; niece Amanda Hogan (Bruce) of Mechanicsville, MD; and Aunt/Godmother Lena Knobel Gardiner of Hughesville, MD.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 am with a funeral mass at 11:00 am officiated by Father Rory Conley at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hughesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, 15245 Prince Frederick Rd., Hughesville, MD 20637, or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.