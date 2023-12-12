Marjorie Elizabeth Rubala, 99, of Solomons, MD, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2023.

Born at home on April 17, 1924, in very rural Ryceville, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Bernard Ridgely and Mary Thompson Ridgely. She walked to school in all kinds of weather until attending Margret Brent High School. After graduating from high school Marjorie attended St. Mary’s Seminary (now St. Mary’s College) in preparation for nursing school. She graduated from Providence Hospital nursing school and became a Registered Nurse. She married her beloved husband, Frank Rubala and together they raised two children, Michael and Kimberly. After living in Colorado for a short time the family returned to St. Mary’s County and she began her career with the county health department until retirement in 1986.

Marjorie enjoyed gardening and making new friends. She was very active with the St. Mary’s Garden Club for decades and operated her own production greenhouse after retirement for over 20 years. Marjorie loved to travel, and she always reflected on her personal visit with Pope John in Rome in 1995. Her other favorite hobby was participating in the lives of her five grandchildren, all girls, from their birth to college graduation and beyond.

Marjorie is survived by her son, Michael Rubala, of Cedaredge, CO.

She is predeceased by her husband, Frank Rubala, and her parents.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

