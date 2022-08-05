Marking 26th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Carl Gillespie

Carl Gillespie

WALDORF, Md. – Today marks the 26th anniversary of the homicide of Carl Gillespie, a 22-year old resident of Fort Washington.

His case remains unsolved.

Your assistance can help us bring justice to Carl and his family.

On August 5, 1996 at approximately 5pm, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of St. Charles Parkway and Billingsley Road for a death investigation. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male.

The victim, identified as Carl Gillespie, was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Investigations revealed that the victim suffered from a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

If you have information about this crime, or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

CCSO and Crime Solvers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.