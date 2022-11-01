Marshall H. Dorfman, 83, of California, MD, formerly of Boston, MA and Northern VA, passed away on October 14, 2022 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on May 7, 1939 in Everett, MA, he was the son of the late Samuel Dorfman and the late Frances Dorfman. Marshall was the loving partner to Joyce Judd of California, MD. In addition to Joyce, he is survived by his brother Gerald (Harise) Dorfman, nephews Joshua P. Dorfman, Jon D. Dorfman, Samuel, and Grayson, as well as his niece, Avery.

Marshall graduated from Medford High School, Medford, MA and went on to attend Suffolk University, where he graduated with his BSBA degree. He served in the United States Coast Guard and worked as a Project Manager for the Department of the Navy for more than 22 years. Marshall enjoyed racket ball and bicycling, and was a hockey fan.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Suffolk University, 8 Ashburton Place, Boston, MA 02108 or to The United Service Organization (USO), P.O. Box 96860, Washington, D.C. 20077-7677.

Memorial services will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.