In Loving Memory of Marshall James Bailly

August 12, 1950 – January 4, 2024

It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marshall James Bailly, a beloved father and grandfather, loyal friend, and an esteemed teacher for nearly 40 years. He was a fun-loving, quietly hilarious, and all-around wonderful human being.

Marshall from Kalamazoo, Michigan, passed away on January 4th, 2024, surrounded by all of his loving children. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on August 12, 1950, to Arthur Francis and Lavina Jane (Ferree) Bailly. He was the youngest of four siblings. He grew up in East Detroit, Michigan, where he graduated from East Detroit High School in 1969.

Marshall was a living embodiment of kindness, gentleness, and the unwavering belief in the goodness of humanity. His infectious laughter was a testament to his joyous spirit and served as a source of warmth and comfort to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Graduating from Eastern Michigan University in 1974, Marshall embarked on a fulfilling journey as an educator. His passion for teaching led him to Dowagiac Union Schools, where he dedicated nearly four decades to shaping young minds. Marshall not only taught sixth grade, but also coached math meet teams and high school tennis, leaving an enduring impact on countless young athletes and students alike. Beyond the classroom, his fellow teachers evolved into cherished friends, and he eagerly anticipated reunions and time spent with dear friend Beth Vantuyle, Lesley Sestric, Chuck Rubino, and Bruce Batchelor to reminisce fondly about their shared experiences.

Marshall and Jo Ann Marie (Sierzenga) were married on August 18th,1973, and were blessed with four children: Marshall James Bailly II, Matthew Joseph Bailly, Jessica Ann Bailly, and Julie Marie Bailly. Although they followed different paths, Marshall and Jo Ann remained lifelong friends, supporting their four children together. He was a dedicated family man and exemplified a gentle and encouraging spirit. His devotion to his children extended beyond mere presence; he coached every soccer, baseball, and basketball team they joined, ensuring they felt an unwavering sense of love and support in every pursuit.

He took immense pride in witnessing each of his children carve their unique paths while supporting each other, with all four children graduating from American University. His role as an extraordinary father was defined by his continuous encouragement for them to pursue their dreams with passion and unwavering determination. The legacy he leaves behind is one of boundless love and invaluable guidance that will forever resonate within his cherished family.

Marshall took great joy in his role as a grandfather. His grandchildren, Mayzie Soleil Bailly and Marshall James Bailly III, were a source of endless happiness and pride. He cherished every moment spent with them and was thrilled to learn he would be welcoming his third grandchild in June (2024). He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter that will endure through the generations.

Marshall had a profound appreciation for nature and found solace in taking walks in the woods, enjoying a cigar, sipping a beer, and listening to classic rock on his porch. His love for seeing new things led him to explore the beauty of the USA, visiting national parks, driving scenic routes, and finding live music venues. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved rooting for the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, and Michigan Wolverines, and had more recently become a fan of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Later in life, he enjoyed working with his son and daughter, helping with their nonprofit, Leadership Initiatives at Georgetown University. He became a mentor and friend to the staff and was pleased to be known as “Senior” to all of them. Marshall’s zest for life enriched all the lives of those around him.

One of Marshall’s most remarkable qualities was his unwavering positivity. He never uttered a negative word about anyone and lived by the philosophy of spreading love and goodwill. His legacy serves as a reminder to cherish every moment, to be kind to one another, and to approach life with a positive and open heart.

Marshall’s passing leaves a void that cannot be filled, but his memory will forever be engraved in the hearts of everyone fortunate enough to share in his journey. In celebrating his life, let us remember the laughter, the love, and the indomitable spirit of a man who made the world a better place.

He is survived by his sisters; Margaret (Peggy) Howell and Pamela Rice; Children, Marshall (Sarah) Bailly; Matt (Sabrina) Bailly; Jessica Bailly; and Julie Bailly; grandchildren, Mayzie Bailly and Marshall Bailly III, as well as beloved nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

In place of flowers, the family warmly invites you to contribute by sharing a cherished memory about Marshall. Your stories will not only honor his legacy but also provide comfort and lasting memories for those who hold him dear.

May he rest in eternal peace, surrounded by the love and light he so freely shared with the world.

A memorial will be held this spring in Michigan and we hope everyone who had the honor of knowing Marshall will join us in celebrating his life.