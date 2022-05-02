Martha Louise (Hill) Wheeler, 77, of Bushwood, MD passed away at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital on April 22, 2022. Born on January 18, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Hill and the late Mary Agnes Alvey Hill.

Martha met her husband, Harry James Wheeler in Washington, DC and went on to marry him in Chaptico, MD. They celebrated 54 years of marriage before his passing in April 2021.

She enjoyed a career as a successful Realtor for Mowery Real Estate helping many families in the Southern MD area find their dream homes before retiring in 2010. In her free time, she enjoyed crafting, especially painting animals and nature and most recently, the pixel-art projects she created, which were greatly treasured by her family. An avid animal lover, Martha adored her pet Yorkies, Daisy and Ruthie and was a member of the ASPCA. She was also a member of the Jaycee’s and Women’s Knights of Columbus.

Martha is survived by her brothers, Allen Henry Hill, Sr. (Mary) of Chaptico, MD, Patrick Eugene Hill (Judy) of Chaptico, MD, William Michael Hill (Sue) of Leonardtown, MD; her nephew, Allen Henry Hill Jr and niece, Cindy Hill and many extended family members and friends.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Harry James Wheeler and her brother Woodrow Wilson Hill, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 2, 2022 from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm with Prayers at 7:00 pm at the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, 37575 Chaptico Road, Chaptico, MD at 10:00 am. Interment will immediately follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Serving as pallbearers will be her nephews, Henry Hill, Billy Hill, Rusty Hill, Rob Weicht, Michael Wheeler and her great nephew, Andy Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Martha’s name may be made to the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 206, Avenue, MD 20609

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.