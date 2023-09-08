Martin Charles Abell, Sr.

Martin Charles “Marty” Abell, 70, of Hollywood, MD passed away on August 27, 2023.

Born on November 1, 1952, he was the son of the late Mary Helen Abell and the late Martin Vernon Abell of Hollywood, MD.

Marty is survived by his children Sherri Biscoe (John) of Drayden, MD, Ronnie Abell of Leonardtown, MD, Amanda Abell-Morgan of Park Hall, MD, and Marianne Abell-Richardson (Mark Jr) of Ridge, MD. He was Grandfather to Tyler, Katie, Corey, Johnathan, Haley, Kaylynn, Candise, Gloria, Calvin Jr., Shane, Josh, Brandon, Bethany, Mark, Jaida, and Ainsley. He was great-grandfather to Kamdyn, Heaven, Kyndrick, Emrieana, Kynstin, Serenity, Kaicen, Cole, Brentley, Carson, Nora, and Charlotte. He is also survived by his siblings Glenda, Pat, Robin, David, James, Michael, Brenda Gail, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Marty was preceded in death by his daughter Mary Elizabeth, granddaughter, Cheyenne Pilkerton, and siblings Joe, Jimmy, Dale, Mary Seal, and BabyGirl Abell. Marty was a good strong waterman in his early years and was loved by many. His family and close friends that knew him well, knew him as being a loving and good-hearted person. He loved his family very much.

Condolences can be made to www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.