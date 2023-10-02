Martin Patrick Joyce Jr. of Prince Frederick, Maryland peacefully departed this world on September 18, 2023. Born on March 11, 1937, in Washington, D.C., Martin was the son of Martin Patrick and Marguerite Landers Joyce. He is preceded in death by his parents, his dear sister Carole Anne Finnin, and his beloved wife Lois, the love of his life with whom he shared a special bond for 54 years.

Affectionately known as Marty, his life was marked by a commitment to duty and a passion for public service. He served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1961 as a radio operator with the 8th Cavalry in a Korean-American company stationed along the rear of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). He was honorably discharged as a medical specialist from Martin Army Hospital at Fort Benning, Georgia. Following his military service, Marty embarked on a career with the United States Post Office in Silver Spring, Maryland. During this period, he and his father ventured into entrepreneurship by owning a small business called the Small Arms Range in Annandale, Virginia.

In 1973, Marty was transferred to the Management Sectional Center in Prince Georges, where he assumed the role of Administrative Officer, Stations and Branches, Customer Services. In this capacity, he oversaw the operations of numerous post offices across Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince Georges, and St. Mary’s Counties.

In 1975, Marty was assigned to Hyattsville, Maryland, where he served as Postmaster until his retirement in 1992. During his tenure, he played an instrumental role in the career growth of many supervisors and employees, facilitating their promotions to higher-level positions both within and beyond the state of Maryland. He often expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside such dedicated personnel.

Among his many achievements with the Postal Service, he played a pivotal role in establishing the automation of the Delivery Distribution Center (Calvert DDC) and taking operational responsibility for the Riverdale Post Office’s carrier delivery unit. Marty also spearheaded the implementation of the Stamp Consignment Program, which enabled customers to purchase postage stamps at local grocery stores.

After retiring as Postmaster, Marty continued to serve his community as a volunteer with the Calvert County Commission on Aging. He also provided invaluable assistance to the former Pastor at Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church, contributing to various parish and church tasks. His unwavering commitment to his faith and community was recognized when he was awarded the Archdiocese of Washington’s Medal of Merit.

Marty leaves behind a lasting legacy. He is survived by his son, Andrew Martin Joyce, and his daughter-in-law Alana, of Kensington, Maryland. He is also survived by seven cherished grandchildren: Trevor, Kelsey, Audrey, Ethan, Aidan, Joey, and Theo. As a grandfather, he took immense pride in his grandchildren’s achievements and celebrated their every triumph with great joy. He treasured the time he shared with them. Marty’s memory lives on in the promise and potential he saw in each of them.

Marty Joyce’s life was marked by service to his country, dedication to his community, and unwavering love for his family. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, September 29, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 7185 Benedict Avenue, Benedict, MD 20612. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38833 Chaptico Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Carmelite Community of the Word, 394 Bem Road, Gallitzin, PA 16641-8600 or the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, PO Box 250, Clarksburg, OH 43115.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD.