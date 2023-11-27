Martin Robert "Marty" Ort

Martin Robert Ort, 76, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away peacefully, November 10, 2023. He was born on December 8, 1946 in Washington D.C. to the late Martin Samuel Ort and Rita Marie Hertzog.

Marty is a 1965 graduate of Suitland High School. During his last two years of high school, he was in the U.S. Naval Reserve. After high school, he proudly served on Naval Active Duty on the Aircraft Carrier, U.S.S. Coral Sea CVA 43 during the Vietnam War. He earned the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon (one bronze star), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (two bronze stars), and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

On October 10, 1970 he married his beloved wife, Jeanne Marie (Fonner) Ort, in Washington D.C. Together they celebrated over 53 years of marriage. He held a welding inspector and educator license. He was employed as a certified welder and welding supervisor with PEPCO’s Roving Maintenance, servicing six power plants for 34 dedicated years. In retirement, he drove school bus 600 for Chopticon High School, Margaret Brent Middle School, STEM program and preschoolers. He also drove the STS bus for St. Mary’s County.

Marty’s hobbies included welding fabrication in his workshop, model railroading, and World War II history. He enjoyed his time with family and friends while camping, boating, fishing, and skiing at Lake Anna. He was an active volunteer in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America as a pack leader and troop volunteer.

Playing trumpet was a passion of Marty’s. Along with his wife, Jeanne, he was a Lifetime Member of the Southern Maryland Concert Band as far back as 1988, serving in the capacity of Vice President and President for several years. This led to their membership in several other local bands, volunteering in community events in the Southern Maryland Tri-County region including: George Winslow Little Big Band, Knight Train Band, Calvert County Dance Band, Southern Maryland Swing Band, and the Southern Maryland Jazz Orchestra. In later years, they played hymns for church services at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

In addition to his wife, Jeanne, he is also survived by his children: Pamela Jeanne Adams (Orion) of Mechanicsville, MD, Adam Samuel Ort of Baltimore, MD, and David Robert Ort of Baltimore, MD; his grandsons, Alexander Martin O’Brien and Zachary Stephen O’Brien; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 30, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will take place on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Adam Ort, David Ort, Alexander O’Brien, Zachary O’Brien, John Fonner, and Chris Fonner. Honorary pallbearer will be Joe Thompson.

