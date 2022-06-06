Mary Alice Anderson, 94, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on June 1, 2022, in Leonardtown, MD. Born on October 13, 1927, in Hughesville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Eva McDella Hill Huntington and the late John Marshall Huntington.

Mary was the loving wife of the late Thomas “Lewis” Anderson, whom she married on November 18, 1947, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, MD, and who preceded her in death on March 18, 2000.

She was a devoted mother to Mike Anderson and Joan Diehl, both of Mechanicsville, MD, four grandchildren Justin Anderson (Denise), Travis Anderson, Julie Diehl, Brian Diehl (Amy), four great grandchildren Destiny Diehl, Kellan Anderson, Harper Anderson, and Finley Anderson, and with many nieces and nephews.

Mary was one of eighteen children and sister to Maggie Curtain of Alexandria, VA, Elaena Castle of Colorado Springs, CO, Harry B. (Tucker) Huntington of Mechanicsville, MD, and Lewis C. Huntington of Dunnellon, FL. She was preceded in death by her siblings John M. (Jack) Huntington, Charles H. Huntington, Robert S. Huntington, James Zach Huntington, Mildred B. Taylor, Maude E. Hill, Ethel Drinks, Catherine (Kitty) Burch, Edna Unkle, Marie Dyson, Elizabeth Schetron, Agnes Stasch and Charlotte Edwards.

Alice enjoyed gardening, cooking, and loved to play cards.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Michael Tietjen officiating.

Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Helen, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Anderson, Travis Anderson, Brian Diehl, Bert Anderson, Herbert Gainey, and John Clark.

Contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Nursing Center, 21585 Peabody Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Mechanicsville Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

