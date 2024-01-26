Mary Ann Hayden

Mary Ann (Hill) Hayden, 89 of Bushwood, Maryland departed this life on January 18, 2024 at home with her loving family by her side.

Mary Ann was born August 1, 1934, in Milestown, MD. She was the daughter of the late James Allan Hill and Julia Elizabeth (Goode) Hill.

Mary Ann was a life-long resident of St. Mary’s County. She was raised on the banks of the Wicomico River at Bushwood Wharf. She learned at an early age from her mom how to catch soft crabs the “Bushwood Way”. Mary Ann loved everything about growing up on the Wicomico.

Mary Ann met and fell in love with her best friend, and forever love, James Rholand Hayden, Sr. They were married on September 19, 1953, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bushwood, Maryland. Together they celebrated over sixty-five (65) wonderful years as husband and wife until Rholand passed away in 2019.

Mary Ann was a loving, caring wife, mother, and Mom Mom who loved her family and God above all else. She taught her family to support and care for each other while always teaching that everything you have in life is by the grace of God.

Mary Ann spent a hard-working life raising her kids, working alongside Rholand on the family farm while employed as a school bus driver. She drove school bus (#8) for Holy Angels Sacred Heart School for forty-two (42) years, making sure each student got to and from school safely.

Mary Ann made time in her busy life to give back to her community too. She was a lifetime member of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She also was a lifelong servant to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Bushwood. She served as the Kitchen Chair for the Summer and Fall Church Dinners, was a member of the Altar Beautification Committee, regularly helped in cleaning the church and was always proud that she helped decorate the Church for Christmas and Easter.

Mary Ann is survived by four children, James Rholand “J.R.” Hayden, Jr., Waldorf, MD, George Allan Hayden, Sr. (Nancy) of Mechanicsville, MD, Deborah Hayden Richardt (Noel) of Lusby, MD, and Mary Bridget Scott (Ron) of Port Republic, MD; seven grandchildren, Mike Hayden (Angela), Heather Lux (Mike), Allan Hayden (Jess), Christopher Hayden (Stephanie), Kara Higgs, Candace Itliong (Glenn) and Cole Scott (Kayleigh); and nine great-grandchildren (MJ, Tatum, Lilly, Sadie, Hunter, Karlee, Bodie, Jackson and Ella). Mary Ann is also survived by her brother, Joe Hill, from Leonardtown, MD.

Along with her parents and husband, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Mabel Hill, and her great grandson, Jacob Hayden Lux.

Her loving and devoted grandchildren will serve as her pall bearers while her beloved great grandchildren will serve as her honorary pall bearers.

The family would like to thank Mary Ann’s special angels who took such great care of her. Thank you, Heather Lux, Wanda Thomas, Jennie Edwards, Latasha Morgan and Mindy Grant. Mary Ann loved you all.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 29, 2024, from 5:00PM – 7:00PM for a Life Celebration Visitation with prayers at 7:00PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Rd., Leonardtown, MD 20650. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 11:00AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 23080 Maddox Rd, Bushwood, MD 20618. Interment will follow immediately in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations in her memory to Hospice of St. Mary’s County, Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad, or A Community That Shares (ACTS).

