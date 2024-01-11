A much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Mary Ann Jenkins (Booty), 89, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 1, 1934, in Washington, DC. Mary Ann was the daughter of Stanley George Mahon and Alma Mae Dovell of Warrenton, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, George Clinton Jenkins.

Mary Ann was employed by the U.S. Government for 33 years and retired in 1988. She worked for agencies such as the Department of Agriculture, the Naval Research Laboratory, the National Aviation and Space Administration (NASA), the Naval Oceanographic Office, and finally retired while working for the Naval Air Logistics Office at Patuxent River Naval Station.

She was a member and volunteer for the Civista Hospital Auxiliary in La Plata, MD, for 25 years assisting nurses and also bringing coffee to patients and visitors. Mary Ann was a member of the Clark Senior Center in La Plata and enjoyed taking many trips with them. She regularly attended the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center painting class. Mary Ann was passionate about refining her skills in oil, acrylic, and watercolor painting. She was always very proud that one of her paintings hung in the Charles County Government Building. Mary Ann’s paintings also won many awards and ribbons at the Charles County Fair. She was also very active with the Creative Writing Group and also authored seven published books of fiction.

Mary Ann has been a long-standing and loyal member of the Calvary Chapel Southern Maryland, where she generously shared her time and supported many activities.

She was very proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mary Ann always enjoyed spending every minute she could with family and close friends.

Mary Ann is survived by her loving children, Marjorie Lynn Flerlage (Fred); George Steven Jenkins (Vicki); Linda Marlene Riddle (Ron); grandchildren: Clinton Jenkins (Katie), Aaron Jenkins (Katie), Katlyn Lecorchick (Nick), Courtney Flerlage, Casey Flerlage (Melissa), Ryan Riddle, Joshua Riddle, and her seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with a Celebration of Life Service from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery Chapel, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD.

In lieu of flowers, Mary Ann requested donations be sent to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306, or to Calvary Chapel Southern Maryland.

