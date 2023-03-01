Mary Anne Clark

Mary Anne “Mom Mom” Clark passed away peacefully at her home in Dameron, MD on January 31, 2023. Anne was born on February 2, 1926, in Kalmia (Bel Air), Maryland to the late Josiah Wilson and Mary Wheeler Wilson. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Windfield “Tom” Clark (2010), sons Tommy Clark (1953) and Ben Clark (2010), her sister Florence Wilson (2005), and brother Len Wilson (2000).

As a military spouse for over 20 years, Anne traveled the world with Tom, living in many overseas and stateside locations, finally settling in St. Mary’s County in 1964. She was a civil service worker at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, working her way from a bagger at the Commissary to the first female supervisor of receiving within the supply department. She has been a longtime supporter of St. Mary’s Relay for Life, Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, Hospice House, and many other community service organizations.

Anne loved socializing with friends and family, having never met a stranger! She was a social butterfly and loved by all who knew her. Any outing required an additional 30 minutes so Mom Mom had enough time to say goodbye and hug everyone on her way out the door. If she wasn’t playing cards at the Loffler Senior Center, you could find her at the dining room table playing games with the family. She was an excellent Pitch and Pinochle player and enjoyed spending time demonstrating her skills. Anne also enjoyed regular trips to the Casinos and Bingo at the American Legion. With her lucky fingernail polish on, she usually beat the house odds and came home with more than she left with.

Anne is survived by her children Larry Clark, Joe Clark (Brenda), Rose Page, Stephen Clark (Roxanne), and Sarah Cannavo (Paul), all of whom reside in the Dameron/Ridge area. She has 18 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren who she adored, and 1 great great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at the Ridge Volunteer Firehouse, 13820 Point Lookout Rd, Ridge MD 20680. A “Life Well Lived” program will begin at 2:30 pm to share photos, stories, and fond memories of Anne and a life well lived.

In lieu of flowers, Anne would have wanted donations made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.