Mary Catherine Abell, 82, of Valley Lee, MD passed away peacefully on April 8, 2022 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD with her loving family at her side.

She was born on January 21, 1940 in Ridge, MD to the late Michael Love Joy and Mary Magdalen Gatton Joy.

Mary is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She was employed by the Department of Public Works at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River as a dedicated and reliable administrative assistant until her retirement. On November 28, 1964, she married her beloved husband, David Lloyd Abell at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Together they celebrated over 49 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in February 2014.

Growing up and in her younger years, Mary enjoyed water skiing with her sister, fishing and catching soft crabs. She and her husband enjoyed vacationing every year in Myrtle Beach, SC. They grew bountiful gardens which they shared with their family and friends. She also canned much of their harvest. She was a delicious cook and enjoyed hosting Easter and Christmas family dinners. She made many varieties of cookies for all her family and friends and gave everyone tins of homemade goodies at Christmas. She crocheted many afghan blankets for her family. She also was a volunteer for the hospital for many years. She enjoyed taking care of other people and was always concerned for others more than herself. Family was her greatest love and she enjoyed all the time she spent with them.

Mary is survived by her son, David Abell, Jr of Valley Lee, MD; her brothers, Joseph M. “Puggy” Joy” of Ridge, MD, Larry T. Joy (Kathleen) of Keizer, OR; her nieces/nephews: Brian Thomas Joy, Christopher Michael Joy, Katherine Rachel Stocker, John Michael Kovich, Carol Kovich Woodard; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also proceeded in death by her sister, Shirley Kovich.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Paul Nguyen at 12:00 p.m., at St. George’s Catholic Church, 19199 St. George’s Church Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second District Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692 and Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.