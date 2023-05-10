Mary D. Garner, 93 of Leonardtown, Maryland passed away on April 28, 2023 at Complete Care at La Plata.

She was born on February 23, 1930 in Washington, D.C. to the late James Sidney Disharoon and Mary Agnes Lafferty Disharoon.

Mary grew up in Philadelphia, PA, and then Florida where she graduated from high school then returned to Washington D.C. where she met William (Bill) Irving Garner at the young adult group of Mount Calvary Catholic Church in Forestville, MD. On July 31, 1949 they were married at Mount Calvary. She and Bill were blessed with seven children. Mary cherished being a homemaker and raising the children. She and Bill moved to St. Mary’s County from Prince George’s County in 1985. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Leonardtown. In her senior years she remained very active. She loved to sing, dance, play tennis, and participate in the Senior Olympics. She also competed in the 1990s in a Mrs. Senior Maryland Pageant and won.

She is survived by her children, James P. Garner of West Palm Beach, FL, Maureen V. Evartt (Bruce) of Huntingtown, MD, Katherine G. Fox (Tommy) of Lusby, MD; her grandchildren, Chip Garner, Chaney Lasher, Michael Evartt, Tim Garner, Nicky Garner, Kenny Garner, Matthew Moser, and Thomas Fox; her great grandchildren, Faith, Noah, and Abby Lasher and Camryn Moser. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Irving Garner; her children, Therese Susan (Terry Sue) Garner (at age 9), Daniel M. Garner, William I. Garner, Jr., and John G. Garner; her siblings, James Disharoon and Margaret V. “Peggy” Govan and her companion, Raymond H. Edelhoff.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 8, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, Maryland 20735.

Pallbearers will be Bruce Evartt, Michael Evartt, and Kenny Garner.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.