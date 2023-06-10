Mary passed away on May 28, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 23,1932 to Walter and Nellie Raley. Mary was married to her husband Dicky for 73 years. They would have celebrated their 74th wedding Anniversary on June 8, 2023

Mary graduated from St. Mary’s Academy and worked at St. Mary’s Hospital for approximately 20 years.

A lifelong St. Mary’s County native, Mary was well-loved by her family and friends. Mary was the mother of nine children. Despite her large family Mary always made time for everyone. She always provided support and love for her family. She and her husband Dicky worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for their kids. She would proudly boast about all nine of her children.

She is survived by her loving husband Dicky and her children Cathy Creech (Eddie) of Benham, KY, Vicky Russell (Carl) of Warminster, PA, Becky Tennyson (Thomas) of Great Mills, MD, Barbara Tennyson (Donnie) of Hollywood, MD, Billy Norris (Wendy) of Mechanicsville, MD, Michael Norris (Shawna) of Mechanicsville, MD, Debbie Karr of Clements, MD, Sue Ryce (Johnny) of Clements, MD and Steve Norris of Hollywood, MD; she is also survived by her 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; her sister Juanita Johnson and brother Joseph K. Raley. She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Nellie Raley, an infant son, her brothers Leonard Raley, Louis Raley and Al Raley, her sisters Shirley Hewitt and Margaret Curry and her grandsons Kevin Tennyson and John Ryce III.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Serving as pallbearers will be Bobby Norris, Brian Dunlap, Steven Norris Jr., Johnny Ryce Jr., Daniel Norris and Richey Creech. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Norris, Scott Tennyson and Eric Creech.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.