Maria “Mary” Elizabeth Johnson, 93, of Hughesville, MD passed away on December 1, 2022, at her home.

Mary was born on May 17, 1929, to John and Eva Reisenauer in Washington state.

In 1946 she met Don Johnson in Spokane, Washington. They were married in 1947 and were together for 60 years until his passing in 2007. Mary and Don had 4 children together, Donna Tawney of Hughesville, MD, Robert (Bobby) G. Johnson of Winchester, Virginia, Michael Kevin Johnson who predeceased his mother, and Brian Keith Johnson of Centreville, Maryland.

Mary was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed entertaining her In-laws, she really cared for the Johnsons as her family was out of town.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, husband Don Johnson, and son Michael Kevin Johnson. She is survived by her daughter Donna Tawney, her son Robert (Bobby), Brian Keith, and many friends.

On December 27, 2022, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. A funeral service will be held the following day, the 28th at 10:45 am at the Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, MD 20659. Interment will follow after the service at Maryland Veterans Cemetery-Cheltenham, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Joseph’s Indian School PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326; www.stjo.org.

