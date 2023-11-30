Mary Ethel Oliver, 87, of Clements, MD passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD on November 26, 2023, after a long illness.

Born on October 23, 1936, in Clements, MD, Mary was the daughter of the late William Albert and Mary Violet Hayden Graves.

Mary married the love of her life, Joseph “Harry” Oliver, on April 27, 1957, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bushwood, MD. They spent 66 years together raising three wonderful boys.

Along with her loving husband, Mary is survived by her sons, Wayne Oliver (Anne) of Clements, MD, Gary Oliver (Kim) of Clements, MD and Craig Oliver (Karen) of Hollywood, MD. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Keith Oliver (Sara), Cassie Oliver, Brooke Oliver (Peter) and Kenna Oliver.

Mary is survived by her siblings, Shirley Suite (Andy desc.) of Bushwood, MD, Anne Ridgell (Orem) of Clements, MD, and Cathy Owen (Charles) Lusby, MD, and brother-in-law Gregory Jack Bean of Callaway, MD.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings: William Morris “Snookie” Graves, Bernard Leon “Buster” Graves, Albert Ignatius “Billy” Graves, Guinette Alberta Bean, Christine Graves, and daughter-in-law Brenda Oliver.

Mary began her career working at Bailey’s Restaurant in Leonardtown, MD before discovering her passion for floral design. She began working at Towne Florist and then managed the Naval Exchange Florist at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. Her floral experiences led her to open her own business, Mary’s Variety Florist, in Lexington Park, MD, which she owned and operated for 25 years. She valued the importance of generosity, established a long-lasting relationship with her employees, and thoroughly enjoyed talking and making friends with each customer that entered her business. She took great pride in her craft and her work brought happiness to many.

After her retirement, Mary and Harry spent quality time with their grandchildren and stayed active with various events hosted by the Garvey Senior Center such as taking classes or exercising with their “walking friends” group. Mary was an active member and volunteer at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She was an excellent baker and cook and she shared many of her recipes with her grandchildren, which will surely live on for years to come.

The family would like to send their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at St. Mary’s Nursing Center for their unwavering dedication and to the Hospice Staff.

The family will receive friends at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lexington Park, MD on Monday, December 4, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 PM with Father Marco Shad officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Wayne Oliver, Gary Oliver, Craig Oliver, Steve Oliver, Keith Oliver, and Peter Fortescue.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Mary’s honor to: Hospice of St. Mary’s: PO Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650 St. Mary’s Nursing Center: 21585 Peabody Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church: 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653.