Mary Grace “Lena” Trifone, 94, of Hollywood, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by love at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD on April 9, 2023. She was born on September 21, 1928 in Cerchio, in the Abruzzo region of Southern Italy to the late Rodomonte Nazzicone and Maria Ferrara Nazzicone. She married John Trifone on February 14, 1955, and moved to the Untied States to begin their life together. They settled in Lockport, NY, where they lived for many years until retirement in Sarasota, FL. Lena received U.S. Citizenship on June 1, 1960; she was extremely proud to be a U.S. citizen and displayed the placard proudly in her home.

Lena was preceded in death by her loving parents, Rodomonte and Maria Nazzicone, her husband, John Trifone, and her cherished daughter, Mary Lou Palmisano. She is survived by her devoted son, Johnny Trifone (Melanie) of Hollywood, MD, and her son-in-law, Mark Palmisano of Buffalo, NY. Lena was the beloved Noninna to Kelsey Sturgess (Michael) of California, MD, Logan Trifone (Sarah) of Asheville, NC, Maria Palmisano (Tom) of Buffalo, NY, and Marcus Palmisano of Buffalo, NY. She was also blessed with four great grandchildren, Jaxon, Evie, Sam, and Lena. Lena also leaves behind extended family in Italy and many friends in Buffalo, NY.

Her family was her greatest love, especially her husband, children, and grandchildren. Lena especially loved cooking for her family and friends. What a cook she was; you never left hungry. In true Italian fashion, food equaled love. One of her favorite things to do was having the whole family spend time together and eating good food.

A service will be held at a later date and will be private.

Donations in Lena’s Memory may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.