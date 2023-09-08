Mary Josephine Kemp, “Mary Jo”, 87, of Avenue, MD, passed away on August 29, 2023 at her home. Born on September 14, 1935 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Kathryn Lovenia Carroll and the late Joseph Benjamin Carroll. Mary was the loving wife of the late William Leslie Kemp, whom she married on April 24, 1954 in Washington, D.C., and who preceded her in death on December 9, 2005. She is survived by her children Teresa Wheeler (Frankie) of Clements, MD, Thomas Kemp (Mary) of Mechanicsville, MD, William Kemp of Avenue, MD, and Elizabeth Yates of Avenue, MD, 13 grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Friess, her brothers, Joseph B. Carroll and Charles E. Carroll, as well as two grandchildren.

Mary moved to St. Mary’s County, MD from Seat Pleasant, MD in 1963 and was a Unit Secretary for St. Mary’s Hospital for 20 years, retiring in 1997. She was a member of the 7th District Rescue Squad Auxiliary and the 7th District Opti-Mrs. Club, and a Girl Scout leader. Mary enjoyed reading, gardening, and baking, and loved her cats.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 7, 2023 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church, Avenue, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM with Rev. Kevin Fields officiating. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Helen, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Brad Wheeler, Kyle Kemp, Aaron Kemp, Tyler Wheeler, B.J. Kemp, and Chris Kemp. Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Wheeler, Sara Kemp, Arabelle Kemp, Emma Wheeler, Emmy Adkinson, Lexi Kemp, Amanda Kemp, Katie Yates, and Kirsten Friess.

Contributions may be made to the 7th District Vol. Rescue Squad and/or Holy Angels Catholic Church.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A, Leonardtown, MD.