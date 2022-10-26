Mary Lorraine Waters

Mary Loraine Waters (Kendrick), 67 of Lexington Park, MD, went home to her Father in heaven on October 18th, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family as she made her journey home.

She was born June 20, 1955, in Washington D.C. to the late Mary Olivia Kendrick and John James Kendrick of Charlotte Hall, MD. She had 2 sisters, Jackie Perholtz (Kendrick) and Lisa Marshall (Kendrick).

She graduated from Suitland High School and began her career working for the United States Government.

Mary was a loving, adoring, and grateful wife to Wayne Waters. They married June 21st, 2002 and spent 25 wonderful years together. She had a deep love for her family; they were the most important people in her life. She enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible. Mary was the best grandmother to her 2 grandchildren, Miles and Major and the best mother to her adoring daughter, Melissa. She was also a loving and devoted sister and daughter. Mary enjoyed beautiful things in her life. She loved the sounds and sights of the beach. Her last wish was to be amongst the clear blue waters and white sands, her sister Jackie will fulfil that wish for her. Mary’s favorite perfume was called Beautiful, and it was her signature fragrance. She loved flowers and cardinals. She believed the cardinals were a sign of her precious mother who passed in 2000 coming to visit her. Mary had a beautiful smile and gave the best hugs; you really knew you were loved when she wrapped her arms around you. She was a clever and strong woman who fought relentlessly through many things in her life. She would find the positive and the blessings in those hardships and make sure to be thankful for them, which was extremely remarkable and impressive. She raised her daughter with much love and protection and was an inspiration to her. Her loving legacy will live on through the many people she met and loved in her life.

She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband Wayne Waters, father John Kendrick, daughter Melissa (Marcus) Holly, sister Jackie (Robert) Perholtz, sister Lisa (Richard) Marshall, and her aunt Lillian (Dwayne, late) Sponaugle.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted via her daughter’s Cash App or Venmo account specifically set up to go directly to her husband, Wayne. $MHollyFamily or (Venmo) melissaholly1231 The last 4 digits of phone number for verification are 7341.