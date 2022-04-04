Mary “Mindell” Statesman

Mary Mindell Statesman, 86, of Valley Lee, MD, passed away on March 18, 2022 in Callaway, MD. Born on February 8, 1936 in St. Mary’s City, MD, she was the daughter of the late Mattie Mason and the late George Robinson Swailes. Mary was the loving wife of Joseph S. Statesman, whom she married on July 30, 1966 in Valley Lee, MD. She is survived by her daughter Mary Jo Statesman of Valley Lee, as well as her siblings Violet E. Robinson of Mechanicsville, MD and George A. Swales of Coloumbus, MS. Mary was preceded in death by her siblings Priscilla M. Statesman, and Paul Swales.

Mary was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Cardinal Gibbons School. She worked as a Nurse’s Aide at the St. Mary’s County Health Department for 26 years, retiring on March 1, 1998.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in St. Mark’s UAME Church, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM with Rev. Pete House, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Warren A. Statesman, Jr., Alfred W. Jordan, Louis P. Jordan, Sr., Lamont Saxon, Herbert Hardy, and Nathaniel Lawrence. Honorary pallbearers will be Shawn T. Jordan, John C. Smith, and James H. Whalen.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.