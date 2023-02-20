Mary Molly Butler

On February 20, 1935, it was snowing in Bushwood, MD when Mary Molly was born at home to the late Sherman Carter and Molly Shaw Broome.

Molly received her education through the St. Mary’s County Public School System, she left school prior to graduating but subsequently returned to school and received her GED in July, 1981. Molly married her one true love Lawrence A. Butler, Sr. on January 28, 1951 at Holy Angels Catholic Church n Avenue, MD. Molly lived her entire life in St. Mary’s County, Maryland and worked as a domestic worker throughout the county to include B&B Maintenance and PAX River Naval Base. Molly was most proud of having worked for the family of late Astronaut John Glenn who lived in Town Creek. She often told us of how she knew John Glenn before he became famous. Her last job was with the Board of Education as a cafeteria worker at Dynard Elementary School. Molly was a long-standing member of the KSJ Sacred Heart Ladies Auxiliary #305 of Bushwood, MD. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles, watching tv game shows and cutting her grass in the summer. Molly was known for her pound cake and tuna macaroni salad. Her most treasured enjoyment was spending time with her family. Molly was a firm believer in always treating people the way you wanted to be treated and she lived her life accordingly. Molly faithfully attended Holy Angels Catholic Church until her health declined and she was no longer able to drive.

Molly entered into eternal rest on February 11, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. In addition to her parents, Molly was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence A. Butler, Sr.; her son Lawrence A. Butler, Jr.; her brothers: Daniel Shaw and Benjamin Broome; her sisters: Elizabeth Shaw Barnes, Catherine Mason Matthews and Emily Deloatch; her daughter-in-law Shirley Biscoe Butler; mother-in-law Mary Elizabeth Armstrong; sisters-in-law: Doris Ann Armstrong and Grace Mary Raye.

Molly is survived by her children: Christine Watkins (Arthur); Ivy Maxine Wilson (Baron) and Carl Butler, Sr. (Deborah); eight grandchildren: Iman Butler; Inga Butler, Jessica Butler, Carmen Butler, Carl Butler II, Debriana Butler, Joshua Butler and Isaiah Butler; five great-grandchildren: Imari Poole, Jordon Butler, Cameron Edwards, Chloe Short and Camilla James, sister Dorothy Carter Fenwick and numerous nieces, nephews and loved ones. Molly will be greatly missed by all those that loved her. Her legacy will live on in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for Mary’s Life Celebration on Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m., at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609. There will also be a visitation held on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., at the church. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618.

Pallbearers will be Carl Butler Sr., James Grayton, Baron Wilson, Shamar Armstrong, Jermaine Short and Lawrence Williams.

The Butler Family would like to thank the Hospice of St. Mary’s for the care and comfort they provided. Repast will be immediately following the graveside service at Holy Angels Church Hall.

