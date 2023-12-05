Mary Ruth Bradburn Dillow, 87, of Lexington Park, Maryland passed away suddenly November 26, 2023 at her residence.

A lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, Mary was born in Dameron, Maryland on July 23, 1936 to the late Josephine Spencer Bradburn and Ruth Madeline Trossbach.

Mary was a 1954 graduate of St. Michael’s Catholic School. She enjoyed eating crabs, taking care of her plants, and traveling. She was a world traveler but also thoroughly enjoyed local bus tours all over the U.S to see shows, sights, and enjoy the company of her fellow travelers. She retired from Taylor Gas Company with over 30 years of service. After retirement she still worked preparing taxes for anyone who needed her service. Something she did for over 40 years of her life. She truly enjoyed her repeat customers who would call on her year after year.

Mary is survived by her two sons Joseph Dillow (Chrissy) of Harker Heights, Texas, Richard “Kevin” Dillow (Cheryl) of Carolina Shore, North Carolina, her three grandchildren, David Dillow (Jackie), Allison Dixon (Robbie), Jesse Cammack (Kristina), and five great- grandchildren, Joseph, Ethan, Hayes, Jaxon, and Jett. Mary is also survived by her two sisters Patty and Joanie as well as several nieces, nephews, and cherished grand dogs.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her loving son Brian Dillow, and two brothers and one sister.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, December 7, 2023 from 12:00p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650, with prayers recited at 2pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be officiated by Father Scott Holmer on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.