Jim Taylor’s illustration, “May They Always Fly,” won the 50th Annual Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest. Image courtesy Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is pleased to announce that Jim Taylor of Towson won the 50th Annual Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest. Taylor is now one of two six-time winners.

“Congratulations to Mr. Taylor and all participants who took part in this years contest,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Artists from all over the country entered our final contest and we want to express our great appreciation and gratitude to all of the artists through the 50 years of this contest for their participation and support.”

Taylor won the 2024-2025 contest with his beautiful rendition of a pair of American black ducks flying over the marsh, titled “May They Always Fly.”

This contest was the final Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design contest, as the physical stamp is no longer required or produced. The Department of Natural Resources will produce a limited run of 50th Anniversary commemorative decals in 2024 depicting this artwork.

“I am so proud to have my acrylic painting of black ducks judged as the winner for the 50th Anniversary and the last Maryland waterfowl stamp competition,” Taylor said. “My first Maryland duck stamp painting entry was in 1982 and I have been fortunate since then to be a six-time Maryland duck stamp winning artist joining the late David Turnbaugh as the only other six-time Maryland winner.”

Taylor is a Maryland native from Kent County, where he first developed his love for painting waterfowl and other wildlife. He is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. Reporters interested in speaking with Taylor can reach him at jimtaylorart@comcast.net.

Going forward, in place of an attached physical stamp, anyone hunting migratory game birds must possess a printed receipt showing proof of purchase of the Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp.