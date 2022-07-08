PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) needs your feedback.

The Hallowing Point Waterfront Recreation Area on the Patuxent River is slated for upgrades and your opinion counts!

Due to significant acquisitions of properties surrounding the existing boat launch at the park, DNR is working to develop a master plan for upcoming improvements and is looking for public feedback.

Visit the Hallowing Point Waterfront Recreation Area webpage to review two conceptual master plans and for another opportunity to submit comments as part of the planning process.